Report shows traffic climbing at Capital Airport

SPRINGFIELD – Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (SPI) officials report passenger traffic increased by 8.45% in September 2015 as compared to September 2014.

Officials anticipate overall traffic in 2015 to be about 4% higher than 2014, which was over 20% higher than passenger counts tallied in 2013.

Chair of the Springfield Airport Authority Frank J. Vala says he is grateful that more people are flying locally from the airport. The airport offers connections to two of the world’s largest hubs in Chicago and Dallas, as well as a number of other locations according to Vala.

“The increased reliability of our network airline service providers, expanded schedules of our leisure operators, free parking, easy access and shorter lines have undoubtedly contributed to the increased patronage of SPI,” Vala explains.

Commissioner Dianne Hardwick comments that the airport continues to maintain good working relationships with its airline partners to maximize existing resources.

Chair Vala adds they remain “primarily interested in working with United and American to increase frequencies to their primary hubs and to grow with Allegiant to new destinations that show potential for long term success.”

Further information about SPI and its services are available here.