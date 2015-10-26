Decatur Residence catches Fire due to Lighter

DECATUR – A home in the 1300 block of West Decatur Street caught fire on the morning of Sunday, October 25, displacing two adults and three children.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at 1391 West Decatur Street at 10:34 AM. Units arrived on scene to find light smoke showing from the second floor windows. According to the department’s report, the fire was caused by children playing with a lighter in an upstairs bedroom.

Fire units entered the building and advanced a hose line to the second floor bedroom and extinguished the fire in about an hour.

Damages to the building are estimated at approximately $20,000, while damage to contents are estimated at $4,000.

The home’s occupants are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross. Ameren was also present on the scene. Nineteen units from the fire department responded to the call.