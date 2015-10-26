Macon County Hosting Three Upcoming Blood Drives

MACON COUNTY – The Central Illinois Community Blood Center announces they will be hosting three blood drives in Macon County in the first week of November.

One blood drive will take place on Monday, November 2 in Forsyth at the Forsyth Public Library parking lot. The drive will run from 1 – 3:30 PM in the parking lot, located at 268 South Elwood Street, inside the Bloodmobile.

Two other blood drives will be held in Decatur on Thursday, November 5.

The first will be hosted by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union at their branch located at 202 East Ash Avenue in the Bloodmobile. It will run from 9 – 11 AM. Those interested in donating will be able to register on the Bloodmobile if they cannot make an appointment beforehand.

Another blood drive will also be taking place that day at a Bloodmobile outside the Decatur Fire Department, located at 1415 North Water Street. This drive will run from 1 – 4 PM.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age. Those who are 16 years of age can donate with a filled out parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org. All donors must weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID or CICBC Donor Card is required to donate.

Those interested in making an appointment in advance should contact the Community Blood Center at 217-241-7550 or visit the website here and use the following codes to locate the blood drives: Forsyth (60659), MidAmerica (60738) and Decatur Fire (60759).