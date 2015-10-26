Urbana Schools offering Shuttle Service for Conferences

URBANA – The Urbana School District #116 released a statement saying First Student will be providing free shuttle transportation for Urbana families during parent / teacher conferences.

Urbana schools parent / teacher conferences will be held on Thursday, October 29 from 4 – 8 PM and Thursday, November 5 from 4 – 7 PM in the early childhood school, each of the elementary schools, the middle school (UMS) and the high school (UHS).

First Student will be offering shuttle services on a continuous loop on both evenings.

The stops include King Elementary (bus drop-off lane), Dr. Williams Elementary (bus drop-off lane) and Leal Elementary (bus drop-off along California), along with a stop at the UMS/UHS campus (UMS parking lot) and the Ivanhoe neighborhood in northeast Urbana (stop at the main office area).

Buses will start running at 4:10 PM from Ivanhoe, King and Dr. Williams. They will then begin a continuous loop every 10 – 15 minutes between Ivanhoe, King, Dr. Williams, Leal and UMS/UHS.

The shuttle’s final run will be at 8:30 PM on October 29 and 7:30 PM on November 5.

These services are free for all Urbana families, and there is no sign-up. Strollers cannot be taken on the buses, and there are no infant car seats or child carriers available from the district.

Any questions about these services should be directed to JoAnne Geigner by phone at 217-384-3500 or by email at jgeigner@usd116.org.