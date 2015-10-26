Governor announces Illinois will observe Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner has issued a proclamation declaring that Illinois will observe National Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) joins Governor Rauner, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to build awareness about the hazards of lead poisoning during the week of October 25 – 31, 2015.

Lead poisoning occurs most often from exposure to lead-contaminated dust created by deteriorating lead-based paint. Lead-containing products can also lead to exposure and result in life-long negative effects.

“Given the many health and development problems that can occur in children exposed to lead, it is imperative that we build awareness and take the appropriate precautions,” says IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D.

The CDC reports Illinois identified approximately 18,500 children with blood lead levels greater than the intervention level they recommend.

IDPH will be joining with health care professionals, agencies and their delegates to reduce lead poisoning in children by raising awareness, stressing the importance of testing high-risk children, highlighting partners’ efforts in raising awareness and urging residents to take steps to reduce lead exposure.

Additional information about Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week can be found here.