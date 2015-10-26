Red Cross responds to Watseka home fire

WATSEKA – The American Red Cross reports volunteers responded to a residential fire in Watseka on Sunday, October 25.

This fire took place in the 100 block of West North Street. Volunteers are currently assisting two adults and three children as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross provides assistance to more than 200 families in Central Illinois annually. Those on scene at the fire were member of the local Disaster Action Team. These groups of volunteers are specially trained to respond to the scene of a disaster when called upon at any time of the day or night.

Those interested in learning more about fire protection can visit www.redcross.org/prepare.