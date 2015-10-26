Decatur hosting “Fall Clean-Up” Oct. 27 – 29

DECATUR – The City of Decatur in partnership with Advanced Disposal and the Decatur Park District will be sponsoring a Fall Clean-Up October 27 – 29.

Residents will be allowed to dispose of large items for no charge from 3 – 6 PM on those three days.

Items such as: old furniture, mattresses and household items will be accepted for disposal. No electronics or yard waste will be accepted. All items must be placed in roll off bins in various parks.

Each day, items will be collected in a different Decatur park.

Johns Hill Park, located at 611 South Jasper, will accept items on Tuesday, October 27. Galloway Park, located at 271 South 26th Street, will accept items on Wednesday, October 28. Garfield Park, located at 1055 West Grand, will accept items on Thursday, October 29.

The Fall Clean-Up is part of the City’s initiative designed to reinvigorate and improve neighborhoods. The City also held a Citywide Clean-Up at four different neighborhood parks earlier this year.

Those interested in more information can contact Richelle Irons at 217-424-2864 or Billy Tyus at 217-424-2727.