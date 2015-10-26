Lake Land College Job Fair Seeks Area Businesses

MATTOON – Lake Land College officials announce they are in need of area businesses to participate in its annual Job Fair.

The college will host its professional job fair on Wednesday, February 24 from 10 AM – 12:30 PM. It will be held in the Field House on the Lake Land College campus, located 5001 Lake Land Boulevard. The event is being sponsored by the college’s Career Services.

Potential employees from around central Illinois will be present to meet employers, distribute resumes and ask and answer questions. These potential employees include students and any interested community members.

Interested businesses can register for a free booth by contacting career services administrative assistant Lisa Dittamore by phone at 217-234-5288 or via email at ldittamore@lakelandcollege.edu.

The event is free and open to the public. More information is available here.