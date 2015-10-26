Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosting Big / Little Fall Event

MAROA – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois announces they will host their quarterly Big / Little fall event on Tuesday, October 27.

The event will feature food, hayrides, farm tours and games along with s’mores roasting. This event will take place at the Stoutenborough Farm, located at 509 West Washington Street Road in Maroa from 6 – 8 PM. The farm is just across the street from the Maroa-Forsyth High School.

The organization aims to “provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-on-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.”

Those interested in more information on the event can contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters office at 217-428-4240.