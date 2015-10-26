U Of I Trustees to Vote on Eliminating President's Retention Bonus

URBANA - The University of Illinois will vote on eliminating President Timothy Killeen's $225,000 retention bonus. The bonus would have been paid to him after five years on the job.

The payment schedule will begin with $30,000 At the end of his first year and increase to $7000 annually. The move comes following cuts to the university, because of the state budget crisis.

There are also questions from lawmakers about large compensations at public Universities. The U of I will vote on getting rid of the bonus at its meeting next month.