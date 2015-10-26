Deadrick-Wolfer Launches 2016 Campaign

Decatur – Decatur business owner Cindy Deadrick-Wolfer says she will challenge incumbent State Representative Sue Scherer in the 2016 general election.

“I would like to be a catalyst for positive change,” Republican Deadrick-Wolfer told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “Today is the right time for me and I think the state needs some people to step up.”

The 96th legislative district seat is held by Scherer a two time incumbent Democrat. It includes Macon, Christian and Sangamon Counties including parts of Decatur and Springfield.

The budget crisis, which has dragged on since July 1st, could be a significant campaign issue.

“The majority party, the Democrats, should have given the governor a balanced budget and that has not been done,” Deadrick-Wolfer stated.

In Springfield, Scherer says she will continue her door to door efforts and focus on her constituents. She is also frustrated with the lack of a budget.

“Definitely want to put the pressure on the governor and the speaker (Mike Madigan) that we need to get this resolved,” Scherer said Monday afternoon in Springfield.

The filing deadline for candidates to get their names on the 2016 ballot in the end of November.