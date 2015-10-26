89-Year-Old Woman Dies in I-72 Crash

SANGAMON COUNTY – The Illinois State Police report a New Berlin woman is dead from a traffic crash that took place at 3:23 PM on Monday, October 26.

District 9 troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash with injuries on exit ramp 82 off Interstate 72 westbound to Waverly Road. Authorities say evidence at the scene indicated a 2006 silver Pontiac with one occupant traveled off the right side of the ramp, over corrected and exited the left side of the ramp where it struck a tree.

The driver 89-year-old Viola Werries was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.

The crash report also reports Werries was not wearing a seatbelt.