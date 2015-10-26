Congress to Campus: Millikin welcomes former U.S. Representatives for Thomas W. Ewing Lecture

DECATUR -- Millikin University welcomed former U.S. Representatives, the Honorable Daniel B. Maffei (D-NY) and the Honorable Peter G. Torkildsen (R-MA), for the Thomas W. Ewing Lecture on Monday evening.

Maffei and Torkildsen will be visited the Millikin campus as part of Congress to Campus. The Congress to Campus program sends a bipartisan pair of former U.S. representatives to college campuses for two-day visits during which they address classes and meet informally with students.

The aim of Congress to Campus is to engage students and provide inspiration that will lead to greater democratic participation.

"We like to share with students what it’s like to be in congress what it’s like to get elected," Torkildsen says.

"I think young people bring fresh ideas and they want to get things done," adds Maffei.

The goal of the night was to spread the message of greater participation in government even more than just registering to vote.

Torkildsen says, "For students to not to just register to vote but to volunteer on campaigns and maybe one day run themselves."

All with the hopes on helping others to take the next step in getting involved.