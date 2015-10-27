Macon County Deputies Respond to 2-Vehicle Crash

MACON COUNTY – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Emery and Greenswitch Roads on Monday evening.

Authorities say they received the call at 5:15 PM on Monday, October 26.

Deputies were able to determine upon arrival that a Chevy Malibu had collided with a Saturn. The investigation indicated the driver of the Saturn, a 22-year-old woman from Dewitt, was southbound on Greenswitch Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign and drove into the path of the eastbound Chevy, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Bethany.

Both drivers were taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and were expected to be treated and released.

The driver of the Saturn was cited for disobeying a stop sign and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Maroa and Argenta-Oreana Fire Departments, as well as Decatur Ambulance Service, were assisting at the scene.