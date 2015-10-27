Green Hill Rd. Undergoing Emergency Repair

DECATUR – City of Decatur engineering officials say portions of Green Hill Road will be closed today to perform emergency repair work.

Crews started working in the 3900 – 4300 blocks of Green Hill Road, between South 44th Street and Lake Ridge Avenue, on Tuesday, October 27, at 9 AM. They are in the process of repairing a water main under an emergency repair work order. The closure will continue until approximately 3:30 PM.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use caution and are encouraged to seek an alternate round around the work zone.