Crisis Center Hosting Boo Bash Fundraiser

CHAMPAIGN – Community members are invited to attend the Rape Advocacy, Counseling and Education Services’ (RACES) annual Boo Bash fundraiser on Friday, October 30.

The fundraiser is held to support free counseling and advocacy services to children and families who have experienced sexual violence. The RACES rape crisis center serves victims in Champaign, Ford, Douglas and Piatt Counties.

Attendees will be able to enjoy live music, a costume contest, a magician, a DJ and the opportunity to enter into a raffle for an iPad Air 2 tablet. An anonymous donor will also be matching at-will donations made at the door, up to $2,000.

All proceeds from the event will support counseling and advocacy programs for the center.

This event will begin at 8 PM and goes until midnight at Guido’s Bar & Grill in downtown Champaign. Guido’s is located at 2 East Main Street.

Anyone with questions can contact RACES at 217-344-6298.