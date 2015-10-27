Krispy Kreme Celebrates Grand Opening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Krispy Kreme is celebrating the grand opening of its new location on 2301 West Monroe, Suite C in Springfield on Tuesday, October 27.

The celebration began at 6 AM, and residents of Springfield and the surrounding communities were invited to take part in the festivities.

A ribbon cutting took place at 10 AM, with the first 100 guests at the celebration were able to receive free donuts for a year, along with a commemorative t-shirt.

This new location features a 2,700 square foot facility with a drive-thru. Officials say the branch will also sell more than a dozen varieties of Krispy Kreme’s “one-of-a-kind doughnuts” and several other traditional menu items.

The new Krispy Kreme will be open until 10 PM on weekdays and 11 PM on weekends in the lobby, but its drive-thru will be open 24 hours.

Grand opening activities can be followed on Facebook, as well as live on Twitter #KrispyKremeLive.