Program Educates Public on Wild Turkeys

DECATUR – The Macon County Conservation District will be holding an event to educate families about myths and facts concerning the Thanksgiving mascot.

“Into the Wild: Wild Turkey” will allow attendees to bust the myths and learn the facts about the popular Thanksgiving animal. Those attending will even take a hike and attempt to call in a real wild turkey. Calls will be provided.

Event organizers also suggest dressing in your favorite camouflage outfit.

This event is free and open to all ages, but pre-registration is required online by November 6. Online registration is available here.

This event will take place at the Rock Springs Nature Center on Saturday, November 7 at 10 AM.

Rock Springs Conservation Area is located on the southwestern edge of Decatur. Those traveling from Decatur should go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road.