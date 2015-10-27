U of I to be Next Stop for Hunger U Tour

URBANA – The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will host the next stop on a nationwide tour to raise awareness for nutrition and food security issues.

Hunger U visits college campuses to empower student conversations about how today’s farmers are helping feed a hungry world. The tour’s website also says it seeks to educate the public about the critical role that modern agriculture plays every day in putting food on peoples’ tables. Discussion is also encouraged through Hunger U’s social media outlets.

A mobile exhibit will be stationed on the north end of the quad (south side of the Illini Union) on Wednesday, November 4 from 9 AM – 4 PM.

Visitors can pedal tractors around the quad and participate in events to win prizes. Interactive games and displays will also be available to provide information about the significance of modern agriculture and how it affects the world’s food crisis and the state of food security in over 100 countries.

Further information about Hunger U, including a complete list of sponsors, can be found here.