Illinois State Police District 12 to Train for Rapid Response

Effingham - Illinois State Police is going through more training for its troopers. The training will be for Rapid Response.

On three afternoons over the course of the next month, the Illinois State Police District 12 will complete a refresher course on dealing with active shooter situations. They will take place at the former Helen Matthes Library on 100 East Market Avenue in Effingham.

This training is part of District 12's ongoing response preparation.

State Police wanted to let the public know about the training, so if you see it, you should not be scared or think it is a real situation.