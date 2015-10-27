Urbana Firefighters Hosting Trunk or Treat Event

URBANA – The Urbana Firefighters Local 1147 announce they will be hosting their first annual vehicle show in order to raise funds for the Urbana Firefighter Charity Fund.

This event will be a Trunk or Treat Vehicle show. It will provide a safe and enjoyable venue for children from the community to Trick-or-Treat. Those interested in participating can register an antique fire engine, car, truck, tractor or anything with wheels to participate in the show.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing, music, local food vendors and a judged event with awards for best in class.

Registration to be a part of the event is $15. If a participant provides a bag of candy to pass out for Trunk-Or-Treat, the registration fee is dropped to $10.

This event will take place on Saturday, October 31 from 9 AM – 1 PM at Blains Farm and Fleet in Urbana. The store is located at 2701 North Cunningham Avenue.

Any questions can be directed to President of Urbana Firefighters Local 1147 Steve Doggett at 217-304-3570.