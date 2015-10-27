APL announces November adoption dates

SPRINGFIELD – The Animal Protective League (APL) has set several dates for pet adoption events during the month of November.

APL is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting ill, injured and abandoned homeless animals. It runs as an animal shelter, which is open every day from 12 – 5 PM for adoptions. They also coordinate cruelty investigations and humane education programs.

November adoption events will be held:

Saturday, November 7: Cats/Dog – 11 AM – 4 PM at PetSmart, located at 3183 South Veterans Parkway in Springfield

Sunday, November 8: Cats – 11 AM – 3 PM / Dogs – 12 – 3 PM at PetSmart

Friday, November 13: Cats – 4 – 8 PM / Dogs – 5 – 8 PM at PetSmart as part of the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend

Saturday, November 14: Cats/Dog – 11 AM – 5 PM in the Mobile Pet Adoption Center at PetSmart as part of the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend

Sunday, November 15: Cats/Dog – 11 AM – 4 PM at PetSmart as part of the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend

Saturday, November 21: Cats/Dog – 10 AM – 1 PM at Lowes in Springfield & Cats/Dogs – 11 AM – 2 PM at The Villas of Holly Brooke, located at 8205 East Walnut in Chatham

Sunday, November 22: Cats – 11 AM – 3 PM at PetSmart

Saturday, November 28: Cats/Dogs – 11 AM – 4 PM at PetSmart & Cats/Dogs – 11 AM – 2 PM at Green Hyundai, located at 2605 North Dirksen Parkway in Springfield

Sunday, November 29: Cats – 11 AM – 3 PM / Dogs – 12 – 3 PM at PetSmart

All animals presented by APL for adoption have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and have received all vaccinations. Additional information is available by contacting the Animal Protective League by phone at 217-544-7387 or on the group’s website.

The shelter is located at 1001 Taintor Road in Springfield, but it will be closed in recognition of the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, November 26.