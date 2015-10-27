Annual Mt. Zion Community Food Drive Nov. 5

MOUNT ZION – Mt. Zion Lutheran Church will be sponsoring the 6th annual Mt. Zion Community Food Drive to benefit Northeast Community fund, a local food pantry located at 825 N. Water Street in Decatur.

This year, they are also adding the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry as one of the recipients. This food pantry opened a few months ago and assists residents living in the Mt. Zion School District.

Donations of non-perishable food items, paper products, health and hygiene supplies or monetary donations may be dropped off at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, located at 1475 W. Main Street in Mt. Zion, (across from McGaughey School).

Drop-off hours are 7:00 am to 6:00 pm on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015.

If your business, school, church or community group would be interested in participating in this food drive, contact Patti Underwood at 433-4785 or Jerry Underwood at 433-8140.

If you prefer to collect your donations at your business, school or church, they will be happy to pick up your items on Wednesday, Nov. 4th. Community members are asked to drop off their items at the church during the food drive hours.

Although Northeast Community Fund does receive a small portion of the monetary donations from the large food drive held in Decatur in October, they are not one of the major recipients of the food donations.

Mt. Zion Methodist Community Food Pantry depends solely on donations from the community. Local churches are being asked to help fill the shelves at the Methodist Church Food Pantry.

The goal last year was 7,000 food items. The community donated 19,846 food items.

This year, the goal is 25,000 food items.

This is a community fund raiser and Mt. Zion Lutheran Church does not receive any benefits from this event. All proceeds will be donated to Northeast Community Fund and Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry.