Archery Event Taking Place Nov. 7

DECATUR – The Rock Springs Conservation Area will host a 3D Archery event on Saturday, November 7 from 2 – 4 PM.

Participants will be able to take aim at 3D animal targets, such as turkeys, deer, bears and more. Basic instruction and equipment will be provided. The event is recommended for those ages 10 and above. Archers will meet at the Rock Springs Information Shelter.

Those interested in participating should pre-register online by November 6 at this website. There is a registration fee of $7 per person.

Rock Springs Conservation Area is located at 3939 Nearing Lane in Decatur.

Any questions can be directed to Nature Center Manager Richie Wolf at 217-423-7708.