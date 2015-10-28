Kitchen Warriors returns to benefit Richland’s Culinary Program

DECATUR – Richland Community College will be hosting the 4th Annual Kitchen Warriors to benefit its Culinary Arts Institute.

Local chefs will be competing in this culinary competition with their signature dishes. Once the top two dishes are judged and selected, those chefs will battle in a head-to-head competition. Chefs will only have thirty minutes to prepare their dishes in front of the audience.

This event is business casual, and there will be a cash bar.

Tickets are $30 per person. All proceeds benefit the Culinary Arts Institute at Richland Community College. The event takes place on Thursday, November 5 at 5:30 PM at Richland Community College, located at 1 College Park in Decatur.

Those interested in attending can order tickets by calling 217-875-7211, ext. 537.