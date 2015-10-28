Leaders Say More Cuts Underway for U of I

URBANA – Our partners at the News-Gazette report University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign leaders have announced they will be making more cuts in respond to the budget stalemate.

News-Gazette reporter Jonathan Hettinger writes that President Tim Killeen and Chancellor Barbara Wilson revealed a few more cuts during an annual meeting of the faculty this week.

Killeen announced $24 million in cost savings last week, but Wilson says they are still finding more places to save money in the campus.

The News-Gazette reports these cuts are all over from the College of Engineering to out-of-state offices. The university has closed an advancement office in San Francisco, but the full-time workers there will work remotely from their home. Currently, there are no plans to find a new office, but it is not out of the question for the future.

Hettinger also writes that the College of Engineering will be asking units to make budget cuts when it has previously only been making cuts at the college-wide level. Renovations and equipment purchase for student instructional labs will also be put on hold.

University offices in Shanghai, China and New Delhi, India will also be put on hold, according to Wilson.

President Killeen has said he continues to feel optimistic about a budget being passed.

The full coverage is available here: http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2015-10-28/ui-leaders-outline-more-cuts.html