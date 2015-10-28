Jerry Kill Announces Retirement, Citing Ongoing Health Concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota coach Jerry Kill says he is retiring because of health reasons.

Kill made the surprise announcement on Wednesday morning, one day after missing a scheduled meeting with the media. Kill has epilepsy, and had to take a leave of absence from the team in 2013 while dealing with seizures.

Kill was 156-102 in coaching career and 29-29 at Minnesota.

Defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys, who has worked with Kill for the last 21 years, has been named interim head coach.

The Golden Gophers host Michigan on Saturday night.