Jacksonville Symphony Playing Halloween Concert

JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra will be holding their annual Pops concert on Saturday, October 31 this year.

This concert will feature music, such as the theme from “Psycho” and “Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain.” Musicians will also be paying tribute to modern cinema with themes from movies like “Ghostbusters,” “Batman” and “Phantom of the Opera.” Event organizers say “Star Wars” pieces be featured as well.

Each JSO concert is also preceded by a “Before the Baton” discussion. This is an education talk planned for children, but it is appropriate for all ages. The pre-concert talk will last about 15 minutes.

The concert begins at 7:30 PM in Rammelkamp Chapel on the Illinois College campus, located at 1101 West College Avenue in Jacksonville.

Tickets may be purchased for $15 at the door or at County Market. Children and students have free admission.

