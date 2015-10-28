Springfield Fall Leaf Collection Program Begins Nov. 2

SPRINGFIELD – The City of Springfield is starting its Fall Leaf Pickup program on Monday, November 2 and will run through November 30.

Lake Area Disposal Service; Waste Management and crews from the Office of Public Works will be conducting the leaf bag collection for the city.

Residents are asked to place their leaves in brown paper leaf bags or plastic containers that do not exceed 30 gallons and weigh no more than 50 pounds. Leaves should be placed curbside by 7 AM each Monday throughout the month of November.

Guidelines were modified last year to restrict the use of metal cans in order to reduce injury, and that modification still stands. Metal cans and overweight containers or bags will not be picked up. Crews will place a sticker on any bag or container that does not meet the criteria. Residents will have to re-bag leaves if they receive a sticker.

Officials also say grocery sacks, boxes and plastic bags will not be accepted.

There is no need to call for this service.

Those who are unable to have their bags picked up can take their yard waste to Evans Recycling, located at 2100 J. David Jones Parkway. Drop-off is free during the month of November. Evans Recycling is closed Thanksgiving Day.

Residents with questions regarding the program can contact the Office of Public Works by phone at 217-789-2255 or via email at public.works@springfield.il.us.