Champaign Police Investigate First Financial Bank Robbery

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Police Department reports officers responded to a reported bank robbery at First Financial Bank at 10:59 AM on Wednesday, October 28.

Officers then arrived the bank, located at 1611 South Prospect Avenue, where they determined an armed robbery had occurred and an undetermined amount of currency had been taken from the bank. No injuries were reported by bank employees.

Champaign officers also determined a male suspect who was armed with a handgun committed the crime. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 28 years of age, 5’10’’ in height, weighing 175 pounds and having a goatee beard. He is also described as wearing eyeglasses, has pierced ears and a pierced nose.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing an orange hardhat, a neon yellow vest over a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants. He was last seen fleeing from the bank on foot toward Prospect Avenue.

This armed robbery is currently under investigation by the Champaign Police Department. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477. Tips can also be submitted online here or by texting “CCTIP” plus the information to 274637.