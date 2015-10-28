Children's Museum of Illinois' Newest Exhibit Powers Imagination

Decatur- The Children's Museum of Illinois unveiled a new exhibit called Make Space today. The exhibit is a partnership with Millikin University's Center for Entrepreneurship.

The exhibits allows kids to use Little-bits which are snap together circuit boards for kids to make things. For example, they can power a fan, or make something move in a circle with a battery.

Julie Shields with Millikin University says the exhibit Make Space really fosters how Millikin teaches, with performance learning. It's all about trying things, instead of just getting it right.

The Make Space exhibit is now open at the Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur.