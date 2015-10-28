Caterpillar Begins First Wave of Cutbacks

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – Caterpillar is reportedly beginning its first wave of cutbacks that it announced back in September, starting with a thousand people in the United States on Wednesday, October 28.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, Caterpillar spokeswoman Rachel Potts confirmed that layoff notifications were occurring throughout the company. The notifications are following through with restructuring actions the company announced in late September.

It has not been specified how many of these 1,000 layoffs would affect Caterpillar employees in Decatur, Peoria and other central Illinois plants. About 5,000 layoffs will be done by the end of 2015.

The aim is to cut 10,000 worldwide by 2018.