Man accused of leaving his infant baby in a muddy field found "fit" to stand trial

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - A Central Illinois judge has ruled a man, accused of kidnapping his daughter and hiding her in a field, is mentally fit to stand trial.

24-year old Thomas Boitnott was arrested in June.

As WAND News first reported, the mother of the 6-month old baby girl called 9-1-1 and reported the infant missing from her St. Joseph apartment. Her vehicle had also been stolen. Police reported they eventually tracked down Boitnott, who was in possession of the vehicle, but he would not tell officers where the baby was located.

The baby girl was eventually found alive in a soybean field a few miles from the mother's home. Officers reported she was face down in thick mud, and suffering from mosquito bites and dehydration, but otherwise okay.

Boitnott is facing charges of attempted murder, child abduction and possession of a stolen vehicle.