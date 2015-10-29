Fatal Crash Wednesday Night

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY- One person is dead, another is critical, and seven others are in the hospital.

According to Master Sergeant Brad Kane, on Wednesday evening at around 7:20 PM, a minivan for an unknown reason rolled off of I-57 Northbound, south of Tolono and crashed into a pond. Witnesses told ISP they saw the Toyota van "barrel roll" multiple times. Police say the van landed on its roof in a pond before coming to a final resting position.

A witness rescued six of the nine occupants by pulling them out of the van.. Troopers, along with a college intern, and EMS personnel were able to assist in the rescue of the others.

One person died. One person suffered critical injuries, and seven others were treated for non life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed.

Crash scene: https://youtu.be/5WqWRv0m7AM