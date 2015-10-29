Homestead Prairie Farm Candlelight Tour

Decatur– A Candlelight Open House Tour will be held at Homestead Prairie Farm at Rock Springs Conservation Area. You’re asked to dress for the weather. Guides will lead you by candlelight and high light how technology has changed since the Civil War.

You can stop by any time on Saturday November 14th from 6:30-8:30 PM. Rock Springs Conservation Area is located on the southwestern edge of Decatur.

Hot apple cider and other refreshments will be provided.