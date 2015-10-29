Man arrested for soliciting a minor

MATTOON – Bernard J. Head, 24, has been arrested by Mattoon Police in connection with the solicitation of a child for sex.

Police made the arrest in the 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue in Mattoon.

The charges allege Head solicited a minor to engage in sexual relations; solicited a child to provide him with child pornography; possessed child pornography; employed an electronic device to help solicit, lure, and seduce a minor; and engaged in sexual intercourse with a child he met at a community outreach volunteer event.

Head was booked in the Coles County Safety and Detention Center pending the filing of formal charges.