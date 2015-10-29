Decatur Salvation Army Christmas Food/Toy Assistance

Decatur, IL -The Salvation Army will accept applications for anyone needing Christmas Food/Toy Assistance this year from November 2 – 6, 2015 at 229 W. Main Street in Decatur, Illinois. Anyone needing assistance will need to bring the following with them for every member in the household: Photo ID, Social Security card for every adult 18 year old or older and a Medical card for children (or Social Security cards if you do not have a medical card). “We want to be able to assist as many people as we can,” said Major Wes Dalberg, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army.

Registration for assistance will be open the following hours:

November 2nd 9 am – noon, 1 pm – 4 pm

November 3rd 9 am – noon, 1 pm – 4 pm

November 4th 9 am – noon, 1 pm – 4 pm

November 5th 9 am – noon, 1 pm – 4 pm

November 6th 9 am – noon, 1 pm – 4 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm

“Last year we assisted over 7,811 individuals at Christmas time. We share our list of people we are assisting with other agencies in the area, so that we are not duplicating assistance and more people who needs assistance will be able to find it,” added Dalberg.