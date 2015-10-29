Danville Police investigate robbery

DANVILLE – Danville Police are asking for your help to find two men who robbed a business in Danville.

Police arrived at the Pub, 12 E. North Street in Danville, at around 10:00 on Wednesday to investigate the robbery.

An employee told police two men in dark clothing walked into the bar and demanded money from the register. One suspect pointed a gun at the employee. The suspect then took money from the cash registered and both took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should contact the Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.