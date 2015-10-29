Springfield Announces Strategic Ward Meetings

Springfield Announces Strategic Ward MeetingsPosted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and City Aldermen have announced the complete schedule for the Strategic Ward Planning meetings. The Ward meetings, moderated by an outside community facilitator, will be open forums where individuals and businesses can share their thoughts and views.
The discussions will include topics including, but not limited to: economic development; infrastructure; recreation; public safety; utilities; community resources; transportation; housing development and beautification.
The forums start Monday, November 2 and go through the first three weeks in November. Residents who have questions about the forums may contact the Mayor’s office at 217.789.2200.
The complete schedule is as follows:
Ward 2:
November 2, 2015
5:30 – 7:30 pm
Southeast High School
2350 East Ash
Ward 10:
November 4, 2015
5:30 – 7:30 pm
Hope Church
3000 Lenhart Road
Ward 1
November 5, 2015
5:30 – 7:30 pm
Firefighters Club
940 West Lake Shore
Ward 4
November 7, 2015
9:00 – 11:00 am
American Legion Post #32
1120 Sangamon Ave
Ward 3
November 9, 2015
5:30 – 7:30 pm
St. Cabrini Church
1020 North Milton Ave
Ward 7
November 14, 2015
9:00 – 11:00 am
South Side Christian Church
2600 S MacArthur
Ward 6
November 16, 2015
5:30 – 7:30 pm
Laurel United Methodist Church
631 South Grand Ave West
Ward 8
November 18, 2015
5:30 – 7:30 pm
LRS
2451 West Monroe
Ward 5
November 19, 2015
5:30 – 7:30 pm
Nelson Center
Lincoln Park
Ward 9
November 21, 2015
9:00 – 11:00 am
St. John’s Lutheran Church
2477 West Washington Street