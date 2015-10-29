Springfield Announces Strategic Ward Meetings



SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and City Aldermen have announced the complete schedule for the Strategic Ward Planning meetings. The Ward meetings, moderated by an outside community facilitator, will be open forums where individuals and businesses can share their thoughts and views.

The discussions will include topics including, but not limited to: economic development; infrastructure; recreation; public safety; utilities; community resources; transportation; housing development and beautification.



The forums start Monday, November 2 and go through the first three weeks in November. Residents who have questions about the forums may contact the Mayor’s office at 217.789.2200.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Ward 2:

November 2, 2015

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Southeast High School

2350 East Ash

Ward 10:

November 4, 2015

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Hope Church

3000 Lenhart Road

Ward 1

November 5, 2015

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Firefighters Club

940 West Lake Shore

Ward 4

November 7, 2015

9:00 – 11:00 am

American Legion Post #32

1120 Sangamon Ave

Ward 3

November 9, 2015

5:30 – 7:30 pm

St. Cabrini Church

1020 North Milton Ave

Ward 7

November 14, 2015

9:00 – 11:00 am

South Side Christian Church

2600 S MacArthur



Ward 6

November 16, 2015

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Laurel United Methodist Church

631 South Grand Ave West



Ward 8

November 18, 2015

5:30 – 7:30 pm

LRS

2451 West Monroe



Ward 5

November 19, 2015

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Nelson Center

Lincoln Park

