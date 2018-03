SPRINGFIELD - Springfield firefighters are taking the opportunity to stress Halloween safety at a fun, special event for kids.

At Fire Station 1 in Springfield, children will get the chance to experience a number of interactive events, receive some special treats, while seeing police officers, firefighters, canine units,

They will also get to explore a police car and a fire truck.

The event is going on from 5:30-7:30 at Fire Station 1, located at 825 East Capitol Street in Springfield.