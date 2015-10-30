Appointments available for energy help

The Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Friday.

The program helps households in need pay for energy costs through a one-time payment each year.

Workers are scheduling appointments in person at the Decatur Civic Center from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. or until all appointments are filled. They will also be accepting appointments by phone starting at 9:30 and continuing until all appointments are filled. The number to make those appointments is (217) 428-2193.

November appointments are reserved for “elderly and disabled eligible households and families with children under six years of age, according to the corporation.