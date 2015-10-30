Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery

SPRINGFIELD - Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties needs your help to solve an Armed Robbery case.

Police say two men armed with handguns wearing black clothing and yellow bandanas entered the S & A Convenience store located on McCreery and Jackson in Springfield and demanded cash and liquor.

Their pictures were caught on surveillance cameras. If you have any information you think might be useful, please call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427. If you have information that leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.