Volunteers Working to Give Hungry Families a Thanksgiving Dinner Basket

URBANA – The Illini Union Office of Volunteer Programs will sponsor the annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive this year. The goal is to provide families with a basket of non-perishable food and a gift card so they can fix a Thanksgiving meal for their families.

The entire Illinois campus is invited to participate. The drive will run through Monday, November 16. Stone Creek Church in Urbana will collect the baskets and distribute them during their Thanksgiving Big Give event.

Hunger is a reality for an estimated 1 in 6 people in Illinois and its estimated the number is higher for children, more like 1 in 4.

John Race, Program Advisor for the Illini Union Office of Volunteer Programs, says, “Our goal this year is to collect 250 baskets to support the Big Give event with Stone Creek Church."

Those who donate should drop their baskets off Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, at the Illini Union Office of Volunteer Programs.