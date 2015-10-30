State report cards show districts not meeting standards

SPRINGFIELD -- The new Illinois Report Card is out today. It doesn't paint a very positive picture when it comes to students meeting or exceeding standards, or being prepared for college.

Statewide, 57.9% of students met or exceeded Illinois learning standards. Here's a look at how students in Central Illinois three largest districts compared:

When it comes to the number of students ready for college, 46% of students statewide are prepared. Here's how Decatur, Springfield, and Champaign students compared:

And 85% of Illinois students are graduating from high school in four years. Here's a look at local graduation rates:

The Illinois State Board of Education offers report cards on each individual district -- go to http://illinoisreportcard.com/default.aspx to search for you child's district information.