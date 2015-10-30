Teenager detained in connection with burglaries

CHAMPAIGN - A 15 year old has been charged in connection with a series of burglaries.

The residential burglaries took place in August and September in West Champaign.

According to Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, five people reported their homes were burglarized; bikes, computers, and jewelry were stolen. In one case, a loaded firearm was stolen,

Rietz says in yet another case, a car was stolen from the garage and found days later in the front yard of a Champaign home. Fingerprints were located at the points of entry and on the stolen vehicle. Champaign officers learned that one of the stolen bikes had been pawned at a local pawn shop. The information led authorities to the 15 year old suspect, whose fingerprints, according to police, matched the prints found during the investigation.

The suspect lives in the neighborhood where the burglaries took place., He is being detained in the Champaign County Youth Detention Center.