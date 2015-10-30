Removing "Creeps" From Halloween

DECATUR – A creepy night out collecting candy should not be ruined by actual creeps.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is suggesting people check the states sex offender’s registry before taking kids trick or treating. There are 28,500 offenders on the registry across the state.

“You want the children to go out with a parent or go out with an older sibling,” Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow told WAND News. “Only to homes where the lights are on and people you know. Not stranger’s homes or houses where the lights are off.”

In Illinois law prohibits all child sex offenders from distributing candy or other items to kids on Halloween.

The link for the sex offender’s registry is here: https://www.isp.state.il.us/sor/