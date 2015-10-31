Decatur Hockey Announces Charity Alumni Game

DECATUR – The Decatur Youth Hockey Association (DYHA) will be hosting several charity alumni games to benefit the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks NHL for Cancer funds.

Past players can register to play in games that will take place on Saturday, November 28, from 6 – 10 PM at the Decatur Civic Center. Registration is open until November 14 at Decatur Hockey’s website. A practice session will be held on Friday, November 27 from 4 – 5:30 PM at the civic center, with a team draft following at Doherty’s Pub.

A free public skate session will also be offered that day prior to the game from 3:30 – 5:30 PM.

Food and beverages (including alcohol) will be sold during the games. Fan will also have the opportunity to bid on a variety of auction items, which include tickets to the Blues and Blackhawks games.

Further information is available at the DYHA website, Facebook page and Twitter.

Questions can be directed to Jason Habrock by phone at 217-329-5001 or by email at Jason.Habrock@decaturhockey.com.