State Police respond to I-55 Semi-Trailer Crash

SANGAMON COUNTY – The Illinois State Police report they responded to a crash on Interstate 55 southbound, milepost 88, that caused property damage and lane closures.

Troopers say the crash happened at around 1:30 AM on Saturday, October 31.

The preliminary traffic crash investigation suggests the driver of a 2015 Volvo Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer was traveling southbound on I-55 near exit 88 when he began to feel ill and blacked out. This caused the semi-trailer to drift off the east side of the roadway, strike the guardrail and get stuck.

Authorities cited the driver for improper lane usage and placed out of service for driving a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) while ill or fatigued.

I-55 southbound, near exit 88, was reduced to one lane for approximately two hours while the vehicle was removed.