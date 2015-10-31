Jury Convicts Springfield Sex Offender

SPRINGFIELD – A jury has deliberated and returned its verdict on a Springfield man convicted for production of child pornography.

The jury deliberated for approximately three and a half hours on Friday, October 30, before returning verdicts of guilty for 44-year-old Marcus Fifer, of Springfield. Fifer was convicted on 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography and one count of committing a felony offense with a minor while being required to register as a sex offender.

The jury also returned not guilty verdicts on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The government presented evidence that suggested Fifer had used a cell phone, tablet and laptop computer to take images of a minor from April 1, 2013 through November 18, 2013.

Further evidence from the government established that Fifer previously pled guilty in 2008 in Champaign County to aggravated criminal sexual abuse. At the time of his offenses for which he was convicted on October 30, he was required to register as a sex offender.

U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough presided over the trial which began on Tuesday, October 27. Judge Myerscough scheduled Fifer’s sentencing for February 29, 2016.

At sentencing, Fifer faces mandatory life in prison for each count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the production of child pornography.

The charges are a result of an investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations in cooperation with the Springfield Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Childress and Matthew Weir are prosecuting the case.