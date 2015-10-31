Champaign Police make arrest in Beardsley Shooting

CHAMPAIGN – Champaign Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place on Monday, October 19, in the 600 block of Beardsley Avenue.

After follow-ups from several leads and two weeks of investigation into the shooting that left two individual struck by gunfire, Champaign Police detectives, with the assistance of the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office, obtained an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Kyjuan Dorsey, of Urbana.

The warrant was for the offense of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. His bond was set at $500,000.

Detectives, with the assistance of the United State’s Marshal’s Service, arrested Dorsey on Friday, October 30 at 9:46 AM in connection with the October 19 shooting.

This investigation remains active. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-451-4545, or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous. They can also be submitted online here or by texting “CCTIP” plus the crime information to 274637.

